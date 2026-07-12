Response forces carry out operations in flood-hit areas of China's Guangxi

Rescuers are seen in Zhenlong Township of Hengzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 11, 2026. Triggered by Typhoon Maysak, the tenth typhoon of the year, heavy downpours battered multiple areas in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, resulting in a series of disasters. Various response forces have pooled their efforts, carrying out operations including rescue missions in remote mountainous areas, restoration of transport and power infrastructure, and silt clearing operations. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A rescuer from other region operates a drone to transport supplies in Guigang, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 10, 2026. Triggered by Typhoon Maysak, the tenth typhoon of the year, heavy downpours battered multiple areas in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, resulting in a series of disasters. Various response forces have pooled their efforts, carrying out operations including rescue missions in remote mountainous areas, restoration of transport and power infrastructure, and silt clearing operations. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

A volunteer transports supplies in Guigang, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 10, 2026. Triggered by Typhoon Maysak, the tenth typhoon of the year, heavy downpours battered multiple areas in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, resulting in a series of disasters. Various response forces have pooled their efforts, carrying out operations including rescue missions in remote mountainous areas, restoration of transport and power infrastructure, and silt clearing operations. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Rescuers evacuate stranded students at Xijiang education park in Guigang, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 8, 2026. Triggered by Typhoon Maysak, the tenth typhoon of the year, heavy downpours battered multiple areas in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, resulting in a series of disasters. Various response forces have pooled their efforts, carrying out operations including rescue missions in remote mountainous areas, restoration of transport and power infrastructure, and silt clearing operations. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)