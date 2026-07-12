Bellingham's brace helps England edge Norway to reach World Cup semifinals

Jude Bellingham (front) of England celebrates after scoring during the quarter final match between Norway and England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Miami Stadium in Miami, the United States, July 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

England booked its place in the World Cup semifinals on Saturday, coming from behind to edge Norway 2-1 thanks to a brace from Jude Bellingham.The Real Madrid star scored a first half stoppage-time equalizer before pouncing again early in extra time to help the Three Lions complete the comeback in the humid heat of Miami.The match got off to a slow start as both sides struggled with the stifling conditions. Neither side created a clear-cut opening until the 19th minute, when England's first real chance fell to Bellingham, though he couldn't direct his header on target. Harry Kane had an opportunity from a free-kick in the 29th minute, but his effort sailed high over the bar.Norway, however, grew into the game and began testing the England defense. Erling Haaland had his first shot on goal in the 35th minute, rising highest in the box to meet a cross, but his header went straight at goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.Just a minute later, Norway took a surprise lead. Andreas Schjelderup surged forward down the left and attempted a deep cross toward the back post, while the ball bounced off the inside of the post and nestled into the net.Norway almost extended its lead in the 44th minute. It had a 2-on-1 with Alexander Sorloth running at goal and Haaland waiting, but John Stones defended it to perfection and forced a blocked shot.England leveled the match in stoppage time. Anthony Gordon drove down the left wing and found Bellingham, who wove his way past two defenders and hammered home a left-footed finish. One minute later, Kane had the ball in the back of the net but was ruled offside.Norway thought it had restored the lead in the 55th minute through Torbjorn Heggem, but the celebrations were cut short. Following a VAR review, the referee judged that Haaland had fouled Elliot Anderson in the build-up and the goal was overturned.England was close to a goal in the 87th minute as Bukayo Saka skillfully dribbled past a defender on the right side of the penalty area and delivered a low cross into the six-yard box. Fredrik Aursnes cleared the ball over his own goal in the nick of time, ahead of Eberechi Eze. Bellingham then had a chance to win it in the final seconds of regulation, but his header flashed wide of the post.England took the lead in the 93rd minute as Bellingham reacted quickest after goalkeeper Orjan Nyland failed to deal with a long-range effort and smashed the rebound into the net.The lead could have been extended further as England was awarded a penalty kick. Djed Spence was taken down by Oscar Bobb in the box, but after a VAR review, the decision was overturned.Norway threw everything forward in search of an equalizer, but Patrick Berg's 109th-minute effort flew over the bar. England had several chances to secure the win on the counterattack, but Nyland redeemed himself with a fine double save to deny both Spence and Saka in quick succession.With the victory, England reached its first World Cup semifinal in eight years as it continues its quest to repeat the glory of 1966.Despite the defeat, Norway already had a historic run, reaching the last eight for the first time in history.

Jude Bellingham (R) of England celebrates after scoring during the quarter final match between Norway and England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Miami Stadium in Miami, the United States, July 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Jude Bellingham (front) of England celebrates after scoring during the quarter final match between Norway and England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Miami Stadium in Miami, the United States, July 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Andreas Schjelderup (1st L) of Norway celebrates after scoring with teammate Erling Haaland (2nd L) during the quarter final match between Norway and England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Miami Stadium in Miami, the United States, July 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)