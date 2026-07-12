US forces launch 3rd round of strikes this week against Iran: Central Command

U.S. forces on Saturday launched a third round of strikes against Iran this week after a Cyprus-flagged container ship was attacked while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the U.S. Central Command said.



"Iran was provided yet another opportunity to demonstrate adherence to the Memorandum of Understanding after being held accountable for earlier attacks on commercial vessels but has again failed," the command said in a post on social media platform X.



"In response, the United States is imposing a heavy cost by continuing to degrade Iran's ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the strait," it said.

