Vintage vehicle exhibition held in Moscow, Russia

Retro cars are displayed during a vintage vehicle exhibition in Moscow, Russia, July 11, 2026. A retro tram parade and a vintage vehicle exhibition were held on Saturday to celebrate the Moscow Transport Day, which falls on the second Saturday of July each year. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

People view retro cars during a vintage vehicle exhibition in Moscow, Russia, July 11, 2026. A retro tram parade and a vintage vehicle exhibition were held on Saturday to celebrate the Moscow Transport Day, which falls on the second Saturday of July each year. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

A man takes photos of retro cars during a vintage vehicle exhibition in Moscow, Russia, July 11, 2026. A retro tram parade and a vintage vehicle exhibition were held on Saturday to celebrate the Moscow Transport Day, which falls on the second Saturday of July each year. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Visitors pose for photos inside a retro tram in Moscow, Russia, July 11, 2026. A retro tram parade and a vintage vehicle exhibition were held on Saturday to celebrate the Moscow Transport Day, which falls on the second Saturday of July each year. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)