Argentina leads Switzerland at halftime of World Cup quarterfinal

Alexis Mac Allister (1st L) of Argentina celebrates after scoring during the quarter final match between Argentina and Switzerland at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Kansas City Stadium in Kansas City, the United States, July 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
Lisandro Martinez (top) of Argentina vies with Breel Embolo of Switzerland during the quarter final match between Argentina and Switzerland at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Kansas City Stadium in Kansas City, the United States, July 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
Nico Elvedi (L) of Switzerland vies with Julian Alvarez of Argentina during the quarter final match between Argentina and Switzerland at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Kansas City Stadium in Kansas City, the United States, July 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
Lionel Messi (L) of Argentina prepares to take a corner kick during the quarter final match between Argentina and Switzerland at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Kansas City Stadium in Kansas City, the United States, July 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)