Argentina leads Switzerland at halftime of World Cup quarterfinal

Alexis Mac Allister (1st L) of Argentina celebrates after scoring during the quarter final match between Argentina and Switzerland at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Kansas City Stadium in Kansas City, the United States, July 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

An Alexis Mac Allister goal gave Argentina a 1-0 lead over Switzerland at halftime of their World Cup quarterfinal on Saturday.Mac Allister put the defending champion ahead in the 10th minute, meeting Lionel Messi's corner at the near post and nodding into the far corner.The winner will face England in the semifinals after Thomas Tuchel's side beat Norway 2-1 earlier on Saturday.

Lisandro Martinez (top) of Argentina vies with Breel Embolo of Switzerland during the quarter final match between Argentina and Switzerland at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Kansas City Stadium in Kansas City, the United States, July 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Nico Elvedi (L) of Switzerland vies with Julian Alvarez of Argentina during the quarter final match between Argentina and Switzerland at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Kansas City Stadium in Kansas City, the United States, July 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Lionel Messi (L) of Argentina prepares to take a corner kick during the quarter final match between Argentina and Switzerland at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Kansas City Stadium in Kansas City, the United States, July 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)