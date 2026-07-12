Noskova wins all-Czech Wimbledon women's final

Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic kisses her trophy after winning the women's singles final against Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Britain, on July 11, 2026. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)

Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic celebrates with her trophy after winning the women's singles final against Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Britain, on July 11, 2026. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)

Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic celebrates with her trophy after winning the women's singles final against Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Britain, on July 11, 2026. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)

Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic celebrates with her trophy after winning the women's singles final against Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Britain, on July 11, 2026. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)