Dominican Republic upsets China for third win in women's VNL

Wang Mengjie (C) of China competes during the match between China and the Dominican Republic at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2026 in Hong Kong, south China, July 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Wang Yuanyuan (R) of China spikes the ball during the match between China and the Dominican Republic at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2026 in Hong Kong, south China, July 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Players of China celebrate after scoring during the match between China and the Dominican Republic at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2026 in Hong Kong, south China, July 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Players of China celebrate after scoring during the match between China and the Dominican Republic at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2026 in Hong Kong, south China, July 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)