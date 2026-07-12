China steps up emergency response as Typhoon Bavi nears

Residents rest at a shelter at Chengkan Town in Huizhou District of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, July 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Chang Nengjia)

Residents stay at a shelter in Yueqing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, on July 11, 2026.

Fishing boats take shelter from the typhoon at a port in Donghai Village of Wenling City, east China's Zhejiang Province, on July 11, 2026. Chinese authorities on Saturday intensified emergency response measures with Typhoon Bavi set to slam into the country's eastern coast, resulting in meteorological, water resources, transport and emergency management authorities issuing alerts and reinforcing flood-control efforts ahead of the expected landfall.

An elderly couple arrange belongings at a shelter in Jinshan District of east China's Shanghai, on July 11, 2026. Chinese authorities on Saturday intensified emergency response measures with Typhoon Bavi set to slam into the country's eastern coast, resulting in meteorological, water resources, transport and emergency management authorities issuing alerts and reinforcing flood-control efforts ahead of the expected landfall.