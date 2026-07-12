Cultural events bring together young people across Taiwan Strait in Chongqing, SW China

Kids from Taiwan participate in an event at the Chongqing Natural History Museum in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 10, 2026. From July 9 to 12, young people from China's Taiwan and Chongqing participate in a series of cultural events in Chongqing.

Kids from both sides of the Taiwan Strait participate in an event at the Chongqing Natural History Museum in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 10, 2026. From July 9 to 12, young people from China's Taiwan and Chongqing participate in a series of cultural events in Chongqing.

Kids from both sides of the Taiwan Strait participate in an event at the Chongqing Natural History Museum in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 10, 2026. From July 9 to 12, young people from China's Taiwan and Chongqing participate in a series of cultural events in Chongqing.

Kids from both sides of the Taiwan Strait participate in an event at the Chongqing Natural History Museum in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 10, 2026. From July 9 to 12, young people from China's Taiwan and Chongqing participate in a series of cultural events in Chongqing.