US completes 3rd round of strikes against Iran

The U.S. Central Command said on Sunday it has completed the third round of strikes against Iran this week after hitting some 140 targets.



The targets included missile and drone launch sites, ammunition dumps, communication equipment and other sites, the command said in a post on social media platform X.



"Iran was provided yet another opportunity to demonstrate adherence to the Memorandum of Understanding after being held accountable for earlier attacks on commercial vessels but has again failed," the command said in an earlier post on X.



The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said in an advisory that a container ship caught fire after sustaining damage in an incident off the coast of Oman late Saturday.



Iran's Press TV reported on Sunday that explosions rocked several cities in southern Iran and the country has launched a series of strikes against U.S. targets in the Middle East. Missile alert sirens sounded in Bahrain as the United Arab Emirates and Qatar came under attack, reports said.



Explosions were heard in Qatar early Sunday after the Ministry of Interior issued a public alert raising the country's security threat level for the second time within hours. The ministry urged residents to remain indoors, stay away from glass windows, avoid unnecessary movement and follow safety instructions issued by the relevant authorities.



Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said it has destroyed a command and control center and drone hangars at the Prince Hassan air base in Jordan.



Iran said earlier that the Strait of Hormuz was closed after a vessel traveling on an unapproved route was struck, warning that any retaliation over the incident would be met with a "severe response."



"A vessel that had jeopardized maritime security by switching off its systems was struck and brought to a halt," the IRGC navy said in a statement.



As a result of the incident, the strait would remain closed "until further notice" and "until the end of U.S. interference in this region," the statement said.

