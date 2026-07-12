Temporary shelters set up as Beijing responds to continuous heavy rainfall

People are pictured at a temporary shelter in Pinggu District in Beijing, capital of China, July 11, 2026.

A little kid joins a flower arranging activity with family members at a temporary shelter in Miyun District in Beijing, capital of China, July 11, 2026.

This photo taken on July 11, 2026 shows a temporary shelter in the district sports center at Pinggu District in Beijing, capital of China.

A medical worker measures the blood pressure of an elderly resident at a temporary shelter in Pinggu District in Beijing, capital of China, July 11, 2026.