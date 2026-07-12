China's tents rise where buildings fell in Venezuela quake zone

This photo taken on July 10, 2026 shows an interior view of a tent donated by China for those affected by two earthquakes at a temporary camp in Catia la Mar, La Guaira state, Venezuela. On the streets of Catia la Mar, a coastal town in La Guaira state and among the areas hit hardest by Venezuela's June 24 twin earthquakes, China's humanitarian aid has become a visible presence. (Photo by Marcos Salgado/Xinhua)

People affected by two earthquakes are seen at a temporary camp set up with tents donated by China, in Catia la Mar, La Guaira state, Venezuela, on July 10, 2026. On the streets of Catia la Mar, a coastal town in La Guaira state and among the areas hit hardest by Venezuela's June 24 twin earthquakes, China's humanitarian aid has become a visible presence. (Photo by Marcos Salgado/Xinhua)

Members of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces set up a tent donated by China for people affected by two earthquakes at a temporary camp, in Catia la Mar, La Guaira state, Venezuela, on July 10, 2026. On the streets of Catia la Mar, a coastal town in La Guaira state and among the areas hit hardest by Venezuela's June 24 twin earthquakes, China's humanitarian aid has become a visible presence. (Photo by Marcos Salgado/Xinhua)

A man walks among tents donated by China for people affected by two earthquakes at a temporary camp in Catia la Mar, La Guaira state, Venezuela, on July 10, 2026. On the streets of Catia la Mar, a coastal town in La Guaira state and among the areas hit hardest by Venezuela's June 24 twin earthquakes, China's humanitarian aid has become a visible presence. (Photo by Marcos Salgado/Xinhua)