Vietnam's Da Nang int'l firework festival concludes

This photo taken on July 11, 2026 shows fireworks presented by the Chinese team in Da Nang, Vietnam. Vietnam's Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2026 concluded in the central city of Da Nang on Saturday night with a grand finale. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

This photo taken on July 11, 2026 shows fireworks presented by the Portuguese team in Da Nang, Vietnam. Vietnam's Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2026 concluded in the central city of Da Nang on Saturday night with a grand finale. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

This photo taken on July 11, 2026 shows fireworks presented by the Chinese team in Da Nang, Vietnam. Vietnam's Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2026 concluded in the central city of Da Nang on Saturday night with a grand finale. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

This photo taken on July 11, 2026 shows fireworks presented by the Portuguese team in Da Nang, Vietnam. Vietnam's Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2026 concluded in the central city of Da Nang on Saturday night with a grand finale. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)