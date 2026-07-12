Fast-moving wildfire in US Southern California forces evacuations

Firefighters mop up debris after battling a brush fire in Antelope Valley, Los Angeles County, California, the United States, July 11, 2026. A wildfire burning in U.S. Southern California exploded to nearly 2,700 acres (about 10.9 square kilometers) Saturday, forcing evacuations amid dangerous heat wave. (Photo by Qiu Chen/Xinhua)

Firefighters mop up debris after battling a brush fire in Antelope Valley, Los Angeles County, California, the United States, July 11, 2026. A wildfire burning in U.S. Southern California exploded to nearly 2,700 acres (about 10.9 square kilometers) Saturday, forcing evacuations amid dangerous heat wave. (Photo by Qiu Chen/Xinhua)

Firefighters mop up debris after battling a brush fire in Antelope Valley, Los Angeles County, California, the United States, July 11, 2026. A wildfire burning in U.S. Southern California exploded to nearly 2,700 acres (about 10.9 square kilometers) Saturday, forcing evacuations amid dangerous heat wave. (Photo by Qiu Chen/Xinhua)

Burnt trees are seen in Antelope Valley, Los Angeles County, California, the United States, on July 11, 2026. A wildfire burning in U.S. Southern California exploded to nearly 2,700 acres (about 10.9 square kilometers) Saturday, forcing evacuations amid dangerous heat wave. (Photo by Qiu Chen/Xinhua)