Photo: Beijing Guoan’s Sina Weibo account

manuel Jesus Bonfim Evaristo

Manú

Manú

Former Beijing Guoan player Manú (Emanuel Jesus Bonfim Evaristo), has died in a car accident in Portugal at the age of 43, multiple Portuguese media outlets reported.Beijing Guoan expressed condolences following the death of the Portuguese forward, saying Manu had once worn the club's green jersey and that all members of the team were deeply saddened by his sudden passing."We are deeply saddened to learn that former Beijing Guoan player E) has passed away in a car accident at the age of 43," the club said in a statement on its Sina Weibo account on Sunday. "We extend our sincerest condolences to his family and friends. May there be no accidents in heaven. RIP."Manú had joined Beijing Guoan in early 2012. He scored once in a home match against Shanghai Shenhua, but his time in China was brief. Affected by tactical adjustments and his own form, he made seven appearances for the club before leaving, according to Beijing Youth Sports.'s death has also drawn attention in Portugal, where he spent much of his professional career. Several of Manu's former clubs, including FC Alverca and Benfica, paid tribute to the former winger, expressing their condolences following his death, per Beijing Youth Sports.News of his death also prompted tributes from football communities in China. On China's X-like platform Sina Weibo, some users expressed their grief."Such a pity. He was still so young and a talented player. Rest in peace," one Weibo user wrote.Global Times