Giant panda Wang Shu plays during a celebration of her first birthday at Chongqing Zoo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 12, 2026. The giant panda cub of Liang Yue was officially named "Wang Shu" here on Sunday, her first birthday. Born weighing just 188 grams, Wang Shu now weighs 36.5 kilograms. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Giant panda Wang Shu rests on ice cubes to cool off during a celebration of her first birthday at Chongqing Zoo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 12, 2026. The giant panda cub of Liang Yue was officially named "Wang Shu" here on Sunday, her first birthday. Born weighing just 188 grams, Wang Shu now weighs 36.5 kilograms. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Giant panda Wang Shu plays during a celebration of her first birthday at Chongqing Zoo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 12, 2026. The giant panda cub of Liang Yue was officially named "Wang Shu" here on Sunday, her first birthday. Born weighing just 188 grams, Wang Shu now weighs 36.5 kilograms. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Giant panda Wang Shu (R) plays with her mother Liang Yue during a celebration of her first birthday at Chongqing Zoo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 12, 2026. The giant panda cub of Liang Yue was officially named "Wang Shu" here on Sunday, her first birthday. Born weighing just 188 grams, Wang Shu now weighs 36.5 kilograms. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)