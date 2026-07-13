China steps up flood control, disaster relief efforts as Typhoon Bavi moves inland

A drone photo taken on July 12, 2026 shows cargo ships anchoring at a harbor to avoid the typhoon in Changzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province. Typhoon Bavi, the ninth typhoon of the year, landed on the coast of east China's Zhejiang Province at around 11:20 p.m. Saturday, according to the Zhejiang provincial meteorological observatory. (Photo by Chen Wei/Xinhua)

Workers clear a destroyed building blown down by strong winds beside a highway from Wenling to Yuhuan in east China's Zhejiang Province, July 12, 2026.

Emergency workers remove an iron signboard frame blown down by strong winds in Yuhuan of Taizhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 12, 2026.

Soldiers clear branches blown down by strong winds at a community in Yuhuan of Taizhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 12, 2026.