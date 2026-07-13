Chinese Tennis Association hails Guo Hanyu on maiden Grand Slam doubles title at Wimbledon

Guo Hanyu celebrates after winning the women's doubles title at the Wimbledon Championships in London on July 12, 2026. Photo: Xinhua





Chinese Tennis Association (CTA) sent a congratulatory letter via its official WeChat account to Guo Hanyu on Sunday night, celebrating the Chinese player on winning her first Grand Slam doubles title at the 2026 Wimbledon Championships.The 28-year-old Guo and her French partner Kristina Mladenovic overpowered Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani 6-3, 7-5 to win the doubles title in London on Sunday.“During this year’s tournament, you and your partner battled through tough opponents to reach the Grand Slam women’s doubles final for the first time in your career, before ultimately lifting the trophy. Your performance embodied the spirit of Chinese tennis players — embracing challenges, working together, and never giving up,” said the letter.“Twenty years after Zheng Jie and Yan Zi claimed China’s first Wimbledon women’s doubles title in 2006, you have once again brought the trophy home, securing China’s third Wimbledon women’s doubles title in two decades. Carrying on the legacy while opening a new chapter of glory on the grass court tournament, this achievement is the result of years of dedicated training and relentless effort. It also serves as a powerful testament to the continued rise of Chinese women’s tennis. You have brought honor to China and filled fans across the country with immense pride,” read the letter.Guo made her Grand Slam doubles debut in 2024 and made her first appearance in a Grand Slam singles main draw earlier this season.This victory marks the second Grand Slam women's doubles title won by a Chinese player this season, following veteran Zhang Shuai's victory alongside Belgium's Elise Mertens at the Australian Open in January.The CTA expressed hope that Guo would continue to scale new heights on the international stage and achieve even greater success in the years to come.