First phase of coastal seawall project in Binhai New Area in Tianjin completed

A drone photo taken on July 12, 2026 shows a view of the first phase of a coastal seawall project in Binhai New Area in Tianjin, north China. The first phase of the coastal seawall project in Binhai New Area was fully completed. Stretching 3.4 kilometers, the new seawall boasts a crest elevation of 9.2 meters, approximately 2 meters higher than the original one, enabling it to better cope with the combined risks of typhoons, rainstorms and storm surges. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A drone photo taken on July 12, 2026 shows a view of the first phase of a coastal seawall project in Binhai New Area in Tianjin, north China. The first phase of the coastal seawall project in Binhai New Area was fully completed. Stretching 3.4 kilometers, the new seawall boasts a crest elevation of 9.2 meters, approximately 2 meters higher than the original one, enabling it to better cope with the combined risks of typhoons, rainstorms and storm surges. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

This photo taken on July 12, 2026 shows a construction site of the first phase of a coastal seawall project in Binhai New Area in Tianjin, north China. The first phase of the coastal seawall project in Binhai New Area was fully completed. Stretching 3.4 kilometers, the new seawall boasts a crest elevation of 9.2 meters, approximately 2 meters higher than the original one, enabling it to better cope with the combined risks of typhoons, rainstorms and storm surges. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 12, 2026 shows a view of the first phase of a coastal seawall project in Binhai New Area in Tianjin, north China. The first phase of the coastal seawall project in Binhai New Area was fully completed. Stretching 3.4 kilometers, the new seawall boasts a crest elevation of 9.2 meters, approximately 2 meters higher than the original one, enabling it to better cope with the combined risks of typhoons, rainstorms and storm surges. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)