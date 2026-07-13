Jinan High-tech Industrial Development Zone advances modern industrial system

A staff member adjusts a robot at Shandong Yobotics Intelligent Robot Co., Ltd. in Jinan High-tech Industrial Development Zone in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, July 11, 2026.

Staff members work at the stem cell production line of Shandong Qilu Cell Therapy Engineering Technology Co., Ltd. in Jinan High-tech Industrial Development Zone in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, July 11, 2026.

A staff member assembles a robot at Shandong Yobotics Intelligent Robot Co., Ltd. in Jinan High-tech Industrial Development Zone in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, July 11, 2026.

A staff member conducts 3D stem cell culture experiments at Shandong Qilu Cell Therapy Engineering Technology Co., Ltd. in Jinan High-tech Industrial Development Zone in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, July 11, 2026.