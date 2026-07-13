Volunteers distribute relief supplies in Guangxi after Typhoon Maysak

Volunteers unload relief supplies at a charity federation in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 12, 2026. Typhoon Maysak brought torrential rains to south China's Guangxi. The local authorities have launched public aid appeals for funds and relief supplies, drawing donations from enterprises, public institutions, social organizations and individuals across the country to help affected residents recover from the disaster. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

A volunteer registers relief supplies at a charity federation in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 12, 2026. Typhoon Maysak brought torrential rains to south China's Guangxi. The local authorities have launched public aid appeals for funds and relief supplies, drawing donations from enterprises, public institutions, social organizations and individuals across the country to help affected residents recover from the disaster. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Volunteers transfer relief supplies at a charity federation in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 12, 2026. Typhoon Maysak brought torrential rains to south China's Guangxi. The local authorities have launched public aid appeals for funds and relief supplies, drawing donations from enterprises, public institutions, social organizations and individuals across the country to help affected residents recover from the disaster. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Volunteers unload relief supplies at a charity federation in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 12, 2026. Typhoon Maysak brought torrential rains to south China's Guangxi. The local authorities have launched public aid appeals for funds and relief supplies, drawing donations from enterprises, public institutions, social organizations and individuals across the country to help affected residents recover from the disaster. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)