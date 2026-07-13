Volunteer leader dedicates decade to helping sanitation workers

Zhang Changqin (L) delivers soup to a sanitation worker in Yanhu District, Yuncheng City, north China's Shanxi Province, July 8, 2026. Ten years ago, Zhang Changqin, head of the volunteer association in Yanhu District, Yuncheng City, Shanxi Province, saw a sanitation worker eating a hard and cold bun with nothing but cold water on a chilly winter morning. The scene struck him deeply. At that moment, he decided to start a public welfare project -- providing free breakfasts for street cleaners.

Zhang Changqin (R) talks with sanitation workers in Yanhu District, Yuncheng City, north China's Shanxi Province, July 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Sanitation workers have breakfast in Yanhu District, Yuncheng City, north China's Shanxi Province, July 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

This photo taken on July 8, 2026 shows the portrait of Zhang Changqin, head of the volunteer association in Yanhu District, Yuncheng City, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)