Po River basin of northern Italy continues to face severe drought conditions

This photo taken on July 12, 2026 shows a view of the drought-stricken Po River in Revere, Mantova, northern Italy. According to the Po River Basin Authority, the Po River basin continues to face severe drought conditions as a result of the persistent heatwave and continued absence of rainfall. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 12, 2026 shows a view of the drought-stricken Po River in Revere, Mantova, northern Italy. According to the Po River Basin Authority, the Po River basin continues to face severe drought conditions as a result of the persistent heatwave and continued absence of rainfall. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 12, 2026 shows a view of the drought-stricken farmland near the Po River in Revere, Mantova, northern Italy. According to the Po River Basin Authority, the Po River basin continues to face severe drought conditions as a result of the persistent heatwave and continued absence of rainfall. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)