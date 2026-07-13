People watch an artist performing along the Tiber River in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2026. The 24th edition of "Along the Tiber Rome" event is held here along the banks of the Tiber and will run until the end of August. It has become a popular summer event featuring culture, music and gastronomy. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

A singer sings along the Tiber River in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2026. The 24th edition of "Along the Tiber Rome" event is held here along the banks of the Tiber and will run until the end of August. It has become a popular summer event featuring culture, music and gastronomy. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Tourists play table football game along the Tiber River in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2026. The 24th edition of "Along the Tiber Rome" event is held here along the banks of the Tiber and will run until the end of August. It has become a popular summer event featuring culture, music and gastronomy. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

A woman poses for photos with the slogan "Love Rome" along the Tiber River in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2026. The 24th edition of "Along the Tiber Rome" event is held here along the banks of the Tiber and will run until the end of August. It has become a popular summer event featuring culture, music and gastronomy. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)