Fire kills 27 in Bangkok pub -- Thai media

Rescuers gather at the scene after a fire broke out at a pub in Bangkok, Thailand, July 13, 2026. A fire at a pub near Lat Phrao Road in Bangkok's Chatuchak district killed 27 people and injured more than 10 others late Sunday, Thai media reported. The fire broke out at around 11:57 p.m. local time and was later extinguished. The injured were taken to hospitals for treatment. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul (C, front) arrives at the scene after a fire broke out at a pub in Bangkok, Thailand, July 13, 2026.

Rescuers work at a pub where a fire broke out in Bangkok, Thailand, July 13, 2026.

Rescuers work at a pub where a fire broke out in Bangkok, Thailand, July 13, 2026.