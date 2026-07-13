China-made medical equipment brings modern dermatology care to Afghan patients

Cosmetologists perform skin treatment for a patient at a beauty clinic in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 2, 2026. A dermatology and aesthetic hospital in Kabul is expanding access to modern skin treatment services for Afghan patients, with Chinese-made medical equipment and skincare products helping doctors provide high-quality and affordable care for a wide range of skin conditions.(Photo by Saifurahman Safi/Xinhua)

A cosmetologist performs skin treatment for a patient at a beauty clinic in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 2, 2026. A dermatology and aesthetic hospital in Kabul is expanding access to modern skin treatment services for Afghan patients, with Chinese-made medical equipment and skincare products helping doctors provide high-quality and affordable care for a wide range of skin conditions.(Photo by Saifurahman Safi/Xinhua)