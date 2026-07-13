Afghanistan's population surges to 37.2 mln, up 2.2 pct year-on-year

This photo taken on July 12, 2026 shows people at a market in Kabul, Afghanistan. Afghanistan's national population has climbed to 37.2 million, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 2.2 percent, according to official figures released by the country's National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA) on Saturday. (Photo by Saifurahman Safi/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 12, 2026 shows people at a market in Kabul, Afghanistan. Afghanistan's national population has climbed to 37.2 million, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 2.2 percent, according to official figures released by the country's National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA) on Saturday. (Photo by Saifurahman Safi/Xinhua)