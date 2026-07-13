Palestinian athletes with disabilities pursue sporting dreams

Palestinian bodybuilding coach Mahmoud Abu Madkour on a prosthetic leg exercises at the modest Al-Sakhra gym in al-Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, on July 8, 2026. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Palestinian bodybuilding coach Mahmoud Abu Madkour poses for a photo at the modest Al-Sakhra gym, in al-Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, on July 8, 2026. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Palestinian bodybuilding coach Mahmoud Abu Madkour on a prosthetic leg exercises at the modest Al-Sakhra gym in al-Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, on July 8, 2026. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)