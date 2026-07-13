Fashion show held in Plyos, Russia

Models present creations during a fashion show in Plyos, Russia, on July 11, 2026. The fashion show held here Saturday night along the Volga River featured designs by designers from different countries such as Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Zheng Yue)

A model presents a creation during a fashion show in Plyos, Russia, on July 11, 2026. The fashion show held here Saturday night along the Volga River featured designs by designers from different countries such as Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Zheng Yue)

Models present creations during a fashion show in Plyos, Russia, on July 11, 2026. The fashion show held here Saturday night along the Volga River featured designs by designers from different countries such as Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Zheng Yue)

A model presents a creation during a fashion show in Plyos, Russia, on July 11, 2026. The fashion show held here Saturday night along the Volga River featured designs by designers from different countries such as Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Zheng Yue)