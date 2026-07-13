Kenya wins Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally in Bugesera, Rwanda

Spectators and supporters from Kenya celebrate the awards won by Kenyan pilots during the Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally in Bugesera, Rwanda, July 12, 2026. The Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally is one of four official rounds of the 2026 FIA African Rally Championship. (Photo by Cyril Ndegeya/Xinhua)

A Kenyan flag is displayed by the winners of 1st and 3rd place of the Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally in Bugesera, Rwanda, July 12, 2026. The Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally is one of four official rounds of the 2026 FIA African Rally Championship. (Photo by Cyril Ndegeya/Xinhua)

Huwel Ahmed and his co-driver Solanki Roheet from Tanzania race during the Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally in Bugesera, Rwanda, July 12, 2026. The Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally is one of four official rounds of the 2026 FIA African Rally Championship. (Photo by Cyril Ndegeya/Xinhua)

Kenya's Karan Patel stands and poses for a picture near his Skoda Fabia R5 that gave him the victory as the African Rally Champion during the Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally in Bugesera, Rwanda, July 12, 2026. The Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally is one of four official rounds of the 2026 FIA African Rally Championship. (Photo by Cyril Ndegeya/Xinhua)