No Chinese citizens found among victims of deadly Bangkok bar fire: embassy

People stand outside the Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao bar in Bangkok, Thailand, on July 13, 2026. A massive fire in the bar late on July 12 killed at least 27 people and injured dozens more. Photo: VCG

No Chinese citizens have been found among the victims of a fire broke out late Sunday at a bar in Bangkok, Thailand, which killed 27 people and injured more, according to the Chinese Embassy in Thailand as reported by CCTV News.At approximately 11:57 pm local time on Sunday, a fire broke out at a bar near Lat Phrao Road in Bangkok's Chatuchak district. On July 13, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt announced that the fire had claimed 27 lives and injured 63 people, including 22 who remain in critical condition, media reports showed.According to information currently available, no Chinese citizens have been found among the casualties of the bar fire, the Chinese Embassy said, according to CCTV News.A CCTV News reporter at the scene said that firefighters brought the blaze under control about half an hour after it broke out, but the air at the site still carried a strong smell of burning.Footage shared online by first responders shows a huge blaze raging and plumes coming out of the front door of the Na Ladprao pub in the northern part of the Thai capital. People are seen trying to flee as thick black smoke billows into the sky, according to the Associated Press (AP).Rescuers said the fire was reported around midnight. Thailand Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters at the scene that the cause of the fire is under investigation. AP reported.Global Times