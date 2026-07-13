Biannual Manhattanhenge witnessed in New York

This photo taken on July 12, 2026 shows the Manhattanhenge in Manhattan of New York, the United States. The Manhattanhenge refers to the twice-a-year circumstance during which the setting sun aligns precisely with the east-west streets of Manhattan. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

This photo taken on July 12, 2026 shows the Manhattanhenge in Manhattan of New York, the United States. The Manhattanhenge refers to the twice-a-year circumstance during which the setting sun aligns precisely with the east-west streets of Manhattan. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

People take photos of the Manhattanhenge in Manhattan of New York, the United States, on July 12, 2026. The Manhattanhenge refers to the twice-a-year circumstance during which the setting sun aligns precisely with the east-west streets of Manhattan. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

This photo taken on July 12, 2026 shows the Manhattanhenge in Manhattan of New York, the United States. The Manhattanhenge refers to the twice-a-year circumstance during which the setting sun aligns precisely with the east-west streets of Manhattan. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)