Several killed in latest US strikes on Iran

Several people have been killed in a fresh round of US strikes targeting different areas in Iran, Iranian media reported on Monday, citing local officials.



At least two were killed and three others wounded in a US strike on the southwestern Abadan County, Khuzestan province, on Monday afternoon, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.



Three locations in the county were hit by US projectiles at 13:45 local time (1015 GMT), Valiollah Hayati, Khuzestan's deputy governor for security and law enforcement affairs, was quoted as saying.



Earlier in the day, Hayati said at least one person was killed and four others were wounded in an overnight US strike on Bandar-e Mahshahr County in Khuzestan, as a US projectile struck an agriculture water pumping station, the official news agency IRNA reported. The victim has been identified as the facility's guard.



Meanwhile, IRNA cited Akbar Salehi, Isfahan province's deputy governor for security affairs, as saying that an overnight US attack killed at least one person and left seven others wounded in the province.



The attack, carried out in the wee hours of Monday, targeted a military center in the Nain County, the official said.



The semi-official Mehr news agency, citing local sources, reported that explosions were also heard at noon on Monday around the port city of Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island in Iran's southern province of Hormozgan.



The United States has launched a series of strikes on Iran in the past week, citing Tehran's attacks on ships seeking to transit the Strait of Hormuz using a US-backed Omani route. Iran responded by targeting US military bases in neighboring countries.

