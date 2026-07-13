Death toll from Bangkok pub fire rises to 28

The death toll in a deadly pub fire in Bangkok, capital of Thailand, rose to 28, according to a government release on Monday.



A preliminary report put the death toll at 27, while 63 people were injured after a huge fire broke out at a pub in Bangkok's northern Chatuchak district late Sunday.



Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat revealed that a total of 74 people received treatment across 17 hospitals, including one fatality, bringing the death toll to 28 as of 16:30 local time on Monday.



He added that 32 patients with minor injuries were cleared by doctors to return home, while 41 patients remain under hospital care, including 27 in critical condition and 14 with moderate injuries.

