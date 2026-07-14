UNICEF China hosts summer camp for visually impaired children in Beijing

World diving gold medalist Chen Yuxi (C, front) poses for a group photo with children during a summer camp event in Beijing, capital of China, July 12, 2026. The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) China on Sunday invited world diving gold medalist Chen Yuxi to a summer camp event here attended by children with visual impairments, in an effort to help children with disabilities discover their potential and raise public awareness of protecting their rights. (Photo: Xinhua)

Children play a game during a summer camp event in Beijing, capital of China, July 12, 2026. UNICEF China on Sunday invited world diving gold medalist Chen Yuxi to a summer camp event here attended by children with visual impairments, in an effort to help children with disabilities discover their potential and raise public awareness of protecting their rights. (Photo: Xinhua)

A girl tries stepping on a diving mat during a summer camp event in Beijing, capital of China, July 12, 2026. UNICEF China on Sunday invited world diving gold medalist Chen Yuxi to a summer camp event here attended by children with visual impairments, in an effort to help children with disabilities discover their potential and raise public awareness of protecting their rights. (Photo: Xinhua)

A boy speaks during a summer camp event in Beijing, capital of China, July 12, 2026. UNICEF China on Sunday invited world diving gold medalist Chen Yuxi to a summer camp event here attended by children with visual impairments, in an effort to help children with disabilities discover their potential and raise public awareness of protecting their rights. (Photo: Xinhua)