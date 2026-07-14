Typhoon Bavi brings heavy rain, flood alerts to north China

A man walks on a flooded road amid rain in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, on July 13, 2026. From Sunday to Monday, heavy to torrential rain lashed central Liaoning Province. Several cities, including Shenyang and Fushun, suspended classes, business operations and work on Monday as a precaution, while water levels in several rivers rose significantly due to the heavy rainfall (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 13, 2026 shows a section of the Hunhe River in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. From Sunday to Monday, heavy to torrential rain lashed central Liaoning Province. Several cities, including Shenyang and Fushun, suspended classes, business operations and work on Monday as a precaution, while water levels in several rivers rose significantly due to the heavy rainfall. (Photo: Xinhua)

Citizens walk amid rain in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, on July 13, 2026. From Sunday to Monday, heavy to torrential rain lashed central Liaoning Province. Several cities, including Shenyang and Fushun, suspended classes, business operations and work on Monday as a precaution, while water levels in several rivers rose significantly due to the heavy rainfall. (Photo: Xinhua)

A police officer and firefighter help rescue a stranded car amid rain in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, on July 13, 2026. From Sunday to Monday, heavy to torrential rain lashed central Liaoning Province. Several cities, including Shenyang and Fushun, suspended classes, business operations and work on Monday as a precaution, while water levels in several rivers rose significantly due to the heavy rainfall. (Photo: Xinhua)

Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, issued a red flood alert and raised its flood control emergency response to the highest level Monday morning, as the northward-moving Tropical Storm Bavi brought extreme downpours to the city.The municipal meteorological service forecast that rain from Bavi would continue lashing Shenyang through Tuesday, with cumulative rainfall of 60 to 160 millimeters.Heavy rain hit central Liaoning from 8 p.m. Sunday. Five prefecture-level cities in the province suspended work, schools and businesses on Monday to mitigate potential flood risks.In Shenyang, intense rainfall caused waterlogging on roads in many urban districts. Several metro station entrances were temporarily closed for safety.Water levels in major rivers, including the Liaohe, Hunhe and Taizi, rose significantly due to the downpours.By 6 a.m. Monday, 13 cities in Liaoning had activated flood control emergency responses. A total of 171,412 residents were evacuated, with most from Fushun City.China Railway Shenyang Group Co., Ltd. adjusted train schedules and suspended many services between 8 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday to ensure safety. Passengers are advised to check updates via station broadcasts or the official 12306 ticketing platform. Tickets for canceled trains can be refunded free of charge within 30 days of the travel date.In neighboring Jilin Province, multiple cities suspended schools and transport from Monday morning after heavy rain hit central and eastern areas. Transport restrictions are widely in place.At Jilin City's railway station, operated by the same group, high-speed train services are set to resume on Thursday, while other regular trains will be restored gradually later. Services were largely disrupted.Meanwhile, parts of northwest China's Gansu Province are bracing for more heavy rain from Monday afternoon through Tuesday. Local meteorological authorities predict downpours in the provincial capital Lanzhou and Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, with local accumulations of 60 to 100 millimeters.The new round of rainfall will increase risks of flash floods, geological disasters and urban waterlogging. Local authorities have issued a blue flood risk warning and a yellow geological disaster warning.China adopts a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red indicating the most severe conditions, followed by orange, yellow and blue.