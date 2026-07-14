S China's Guangxi works to restore normal life as Typhoon Maysak recedes

Staff members restore power supply at a community in Guigang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 13, 2026. As Typhoon Maysak recedes, Guigang City has initiated efforts to pump out water, clear sludge, and restore power supply, striving to bring people's production and daily life back to normal. (Photo: Xinhua)

Water is pumped out at a community in Guigang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 13, 2026. As Typhoon Maysak recedes, Guigang City has initiated efforts to pump out water, clear sludge, and restore power supply, striving to bring people's production and daily life back to normal. (Photo: Xinhua)

Staff members remove sludge in Guigang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 13, 2026. As Typhoon Maysak recedes, Guigang City has initiated efforts to pump out water, clear sludge, and restore power supply, striving to bring people's production and daily life back to normal. (Photo: Xinhua)

Staff members remove sludge on a street in Guigang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 13, 2026. As Typhoon Maysak recedes, Guigang City has initiated efforts to pump out water, clear sludge, and restore power supply, striving to bring people's production and daily life back to normal. (Photo: Xinhua)