Disaster prevention, relief efforts underway across China amid extreme weather

A volunteer serves lunch for relocated people at a temporary shelter in Yanggan Village of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, July 12, 2026. As extreme weather has battered multiple regions across China in recent days, local authorities have implemented disaster prevention and relief measures to safeguard people's lives and property. (Photo: Xinhua)

Municipal workers clean a gutter inlet in Xianju County of Taizhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 11, 2026. As extreme weather has battered multiple regions across China in recent days, local authorities have implemented disaster prevention and relief measures to safeguard people's lives and property. (Photo: Xinhua)

A landscaping worker cuts a tree blown down by strong winds in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 12, 2026. As extreme weather has battered multiple regions across China in recent days, local authorities have implemented disaster prevention and relief measures to safeguard people's lives and property. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken by a mobile phone shows party members and officials placing sandbags to hold back floodwaters at Gaoling Village of Lin'an District in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 12, 2026. As extreme weather has battered multiple regions across China in recent days, local authorities have implemented disaster prevention and relief measures to safeguard people's lives and property. (Photo: Xinhua)