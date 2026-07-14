Musical event featuring performing arts of Dong ethnic group held in Guizhou, SW China

People of the Dong ethnic group perform during a musical event in Congjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 12, 2026. The event featuring performing arts of the Dong ethnic group and local specialty foods was held here on Sunday, attracting hundreds of tourists. (Photo: Xinhua)

A tourist tries local specialty foods during a musical event in Congjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 12, 2026. The event featuring performing arts of the Dong ethnic group and local specialty foods was held here on Sunday, attracting hundreds of tourists. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on July 12, 2026 shows people attending a musical event in Congjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. The event featuring performing arts of the Dong ethnic group and local specialty foods was held here on Sunday, attracting hundreds of tourists. (Photo: Xinhua)

People of the Dong ethnic group perform Lusheng, a reed-pipe wind instrument, during a musical event in Congjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 12, 2026. The event featuring performing arts of the Dong ethnic group and local specialty foods was held here on Sunday, attracting hundreds of tourists. (Photo: Xinhua)