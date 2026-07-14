Kenya's SGR sees freight growth amid China's zero-tariff policy

This photo taken on July 10, 2026 shows a cargo train on the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) entering Port Reitz Station in Mombasa, Kenya. Effective May 1, China has implemented a zero-tariff policy on products from 53 African countries with which it maintains diplomatic relations. (Photo: Xinhua)

A freight locomotive bound for Nairobi leaves a depot at Port Reitz Station on the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) in Mombasa, Kenya, July 9, 2026. Effective May 1, China has implemented a zero-tariff policy on products from 53 African countries with which it maintains diplomatic relations. (Photo: Xinhua)

A crane hoists a container at Port Reitz Station on the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) in Mombasa, Kenya, July 9, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 9, 2026 shows containers at Port Reitz Station on the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) in Mombasa, Kenya. (Photo: Xinhua)