3.7 mln Afghan children at heightened risk of malnutrition, UNICEF warns

Doctors check on a malnourished child at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 13, 2026. The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) has raised the alarm that 3.7 million children under the age of 5 in Afghanistan are at heightened risk of malnutrition, according to a new report issued on Sunday. (Photo: Xinhua)





A malnourished child is pictured at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 13, 2026. The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) has raised the alarm that 3.7 million children under the age of 5 in Afghanistan are at heightened risk of malnutrition, according to a new report issued on Sunday. (Photo: Xinhua)









Malnourished children are pictured at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 13, 2026. The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) has raised the alarm that 3.7 million children under the age of 5 in Afghanistan are at heightened risk of malnutrition, according to a new report issued on Sunday. (Photo: Xinhua)









A malnourished child is pictured at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 13, 2026. The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) has raised the alarm that 3.7 million children under the age of 5 in Afghanistan are at heightened risk of malnutrition, according to a new report issued on Sunday. (Photo: Xinhua)





The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) has raised the alarm that 3.7 million children under the age of 5 in Afghanistan are at heightened risk of malnutrition, according to a new report issued on Sunday.



The report highlighted child food and nutrition insecurity as a primary driver of undernutrition, warning that poor diets and rising food insecurity are pushing vulnerable young children closer to life-threatening conditions even before the peak wasting season begins.



Compounding the crisis are multiple interconnected factors, including recurrent disease outbreaks, low immunization coverage, inadequate water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services, as well as widening funding and supply gaps, said the report.



The findings reveal early warning signs such as reduced dietary diversity, skipped meals, and children consuming less than their nutritional needs. "Young children in Afghanistan are being pushed closer to malnutrition before the peak season has even begun," said Tajudeen Oyewale, UNICEF representative in Afghanistan.



The agency is urgently calling for increased investment to safeguard children's diets and prevent a further surge in malnutrition cases, emphasizing the need for early intervention to protect the most vulnerable before the situation deteriorates further.