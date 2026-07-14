51 dead, over 1 mln marooned by floods in Bangladesh

A truck drives in floodwater in Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh, July 12, 2026. Floods that have swept parts of Bangladesh for about a week have killed 51 people, said a senior official on Sunday. According to the latest daily disaster situation report released by the country's Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, more than 1.02 million people were marooned by floods in seven out of the country's total 64 districts. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 12, 2026 shows a flood-affected area in Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh. Floods that have swept parts of Bangladesh for about a week have killed 51 people, said a senior official on Sunday. According to the latest daily disaster situation report released by the country's Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, more than 1.02 million people were marooned by floods in seven out of the country's total 64 districts. (Photo: Xinhua)

People are marooned by floodwater in Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh, July 12, 2026. Floods that have swept parts of Bangladesh for about a week have killed 51 people, said a senior official on Sunday. According to the latest daily disaster situation report released by the country's Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, more than 1.02 million people were marooned by floods in seven out of the country's total 64 districts. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 12, 2026 shows a flood-affected area in Bandarban, Bangladesh. Floods that have swept parts of Bangladesh for about a week have killed 51 people, said a senior official on Sunday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Floods that have swept parts of Bangladesh for about a week have killed 51 people, said a senior official on Sunday.According to the latest daily disaster situation report released by the country's Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, more than 1.02 million people were marooned by floods in seven out of the country's total 64 districts.Quoting the report, a senior official from the ministry, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Xinhua that 51 people have died as of Sunday afternoon since July 6 due to flooding in the country, while 267,918 families have been affected.Floods and landslides triggered by heavy seasonal rains have also caused widespread damage to houses, crops, roads and highways across large swaths of the country.Authorities have mobilized disaster response teams to carry out rescue operations, distribute relief materials and manage shelters where nearly 50,000 people have taken refuge.