51 dead, over 1 mln marooned by floods in Bangladesh

A truck drives in floodwater in Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh, July 12, 2026. Floods that have swept parts of Bangladesh for about a week have killed 51 people, said a senior official on Sunday. According to the latest daily disaster situation report released by the country's Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, more than 1.02 million people were marooned by floods in seven out of the country's total 64 districts. (Photo: Xinhua)
This photo taken on July 12, 2026 shows a flood-affected area in Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh. Floods that have swept parts of Bangladesh for about a week have killed 51 people, said a senior official on Sunday. According to the latest daily disaster situation report released by the country's Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, more than 1.02 million people were marooned by floods in seven out of the country's total 64 districts. (Photo: Xinhua)
People are marooned by floodwater in Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh, July 12, 2026. Floods that have swept parts of Bangladesh for about a week have killed 51 people, said a senior official on Sunday. According to the latest daily disaster situation report released by the country's Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, more than 1.02 million people were marooned by floods in seven out of the country's total 64 districts. (Photo: Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 12, 2026 shows a flood-affected area in Bandarban, Bangladesh. Floods that have swept parts of Bangladesh for about a week have killed 51 people, said a senior official on Sunday. (Photo: Xinhua)