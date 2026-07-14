Montreal International Fireworks Competition held in Canada

Fireworks presented by Team Italy light up the sky in Montreal, Canada, on July 12, 2026. The 40th edition of L'International des Feux Loto-Québec, widely known as the Montreal International Fireworks Competition, is held here from July 2 to August 6, featuring pyrotechnic teams from Hungary, Italy, China, Canada, the United States and Australia. (Photo: Xinhua)

Fireworks presented by Team Italy light up the sky in Montreal, Canada, on July 12, 2026. The 40th edition of L'International des Feux Loto-Québec, widely known as the Montreal International Fireworks Competition, is held here from July 2 to August 6, featuring pyrotechnic teams from Hungary, Italy, China, Canada, the United States and Australia. (Photo: Xinhua)

Fireworks presented by Team Italy light up the sky in Montreal, Canada, on July 12, 2026. The 40th edition of L'International des Feux Loto-Québec, widely known as the Montreal International Fireworks Competition, is held here from July 2 to August 6, featuring pyrotechnic teams from Hungary, Italy, China, Canada, the United States and Australia. (Photo: Xinhua)

Fireworks presented by Team Italy light up the sky in Montreal, Canada, on July 12, 2026. The 40th edition of L'International des Feux Loto-Québec, widely known as the Montreal International Fireworks Competition, is held here from July 2 to August 6, featuring pyrotechnic teams from Hungary, Italy, China, Canada, the United States and Australia. (Photo: Xinhua)