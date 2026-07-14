Poland's longest river falls to historically low water levels amid drought

Low water levels expose shallow areas of the Vistula River in Warsaw, Poland, July 13, 2026. Poland's longest river, the Vistula, has fallen to historically low water levels amid drought. Recent data from the Institute of Meteorology and Water Management showed that the river level at the Warsaw-Bulwary monitoring station had dropped to 19 centimeters, far below the normal level of around 230 centimeters. (Photo: Xinhua)

A tree trunk is pictured by the Vistula River in Warsaw, Poland, on July 13, 2026. Poland's longest river, the Vistula, has fallen to historically low water levels amid drought. Recent data from the Institute of Meteorology and Water Management showed that the river level at the Warsaw-Bulwary monitoring station had dropped to 19 centimeters, far below the normal level of around 230 centimeters. (Photo: Xinhua)

Low water levels expose shallow areas of the Vistula River in Warsaw, Poland, July 13, 2026. Poland's longest river, the Vistula, has fallen to historically low water levels amid drought. Recent data from the Institute of Meteorology and Water Management showed that the river level at the Warsaw-Bulwary monitoring station had dropped to 19 centimeters, far below the normal level of around 230 centimeters. (Photo: Xinhua)

Water flows between exposed sandbanks in the Vistula River in Warsaw, Poland, July 13, 2026. Poland's longest river, the Vistula, has fallen to historically low water levels amid drought. Recent data from the Institute of Meteorology and Water Management showed that the river level at the Warsaw-Bulwary monitoring station had dropped to 19 centimeters, far below the normal level of around 230 centimeters. (Photo: Xinhua)