Bastille Day celebrations held in Paris, France

Fireworks illuminate the sky near the Eiffel Tower during the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France, on July 13, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Fireworks illuminate the sky near the Eiffel Tower during the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France, on July 13, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Fireworks illuminate the sky near the Eiffel Tower during the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France, on July 13, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Fireworks illuminate the sky near the Eiffel Tower during the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France, on July 13, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)