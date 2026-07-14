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Bastille Day celebrations held in Paris, France
By Xinhua Published: Jul 14, 2026 10:38 AM
Fireworks illuminate the sky near the Eiffel Tower during the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France, on July 13, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Fireworks illuminate the sky near the Eiffel Tower during the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France, on July 13, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)


Fireworks illuminate the sky near the Eiffel Tower during the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France, on July 13, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Fireworks illuminate the sky near the Eiffel Tower during the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France, on July 13, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)



Fireworks illuminate the sky near the Eiffel Tower during the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France, on July 13, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Fireworks illuminate the sky near the Eiffel Tower during the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France, on July 13, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)



Fireworks illuminate the sky near the Eiffel Tower during the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France, on July 13, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Fireworks illuminate the sky near the Eiffel Tower during the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France, on July 13, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)