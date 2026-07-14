France and Spain train for 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final match

David Raya (5th L), goalkeeper of Spain, attends a training session ahead of the semi-final match between France and Spain at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Dallas, the United States, on July 13, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Luis de la Fuente (1st L), head coach of Spain, is seen before a training session ahead of the semi-final match between France and Spain at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Dallas, the United States, on July 13, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Players of Spain celebrate the birthday of Lamine Yamal and Victor Munoz before a training session ahead of the semi-final match between France and Spain at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Dallas, the United States, on July 13, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

N'Golo Kante (1st L), Kylian Mbappe (C) and Ousmane Dembele of France attend a training session ahead of the semi-final match between France and Spain at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Dallas, the United States, on July 13, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)