View of Sun Beach in Vladivostok, Russia

This photo taken on July 13, 2026 shows a view of the Sun Beach in Vladivostok, Russia. Sun Beach is famous for its unique rock formations, some of which resemble animals such as seals and toads. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 13, 2026 shows a view of the Sun Beach in Vladivostok, Russia. Sun Beach is famous for its unique rock formations, some of which resemble animals such as seals and toads. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 13, 2026 shows a view of the Sun Beach in Vladivostok, Russia. Sun Beach is famous for its unique rock formations, some of which resemble animals such as seals and toads. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 13, 2026 shows a view of the Sun Beach in Vladivostok, Russia. Sun Beach is famous for its unique rock formations, some of which resemble animals such as seals and toads. (Photo: Xinhua)