Int'l teachers, students attend study tour in China's Liaoning

Members of a study tour pick shiitake mushrooms in Xiuyan Man Autonomous County, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 12, 2026. Nearly 50 international teachers and students from five countries, including Mongolia, Greece, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia, joined the study tour, visiting modern agricultural production sites in northern China and enjoying immersive experiences of traditional Chinese culture. (Photo: Xinhua)

Members of a study tour visit Shenyang Palace Museum in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 10, 2026. Nearly 50 international teachers and students from five countries, including Mongolia, Greece, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia, joined the study tour, visiting modern agricultural production sites in northern China and enjoying immersive experiences of traditional Chinese culture. (Photo: Xinhua)

Members of a study tour pose for photos with local students in Xiuyan Man Autonomous County, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 12, 2026. Nearly 50 international teachers and students from five countries, including Mongolia, Greece, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia, joined the study tour, visiting modern agricultural production sites in northern China and enjoying immersive experiences of traditional Chinese culture. (Photo: Xinhua)

Members of a study tour visit a chicken farming enterprise in Xiuyan Man Autonomous County, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 12, 2026. Nearly 50 international teachers and students from five countries, including Mongolia, Greece, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia, joined the study tour, visiting modern agricultural production sites in northern China and enjoying immersive experiences of traditional Chinese culture. (Photo: Xinhua)