Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian Photo: Foreign Ministry

外交部发言人林剑主持7月14日例行记者会。会上有外媒记者就美国和巴拉圭渲染中国“黑客威胁”提问。China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian presided over a regular press conference on July 14. At the press conference, a foreign media reporter asked about the US and Paraguay’s claims regarding a so-called “hacker threat” from China.林剑对此表示，中方一贯反对并依法打击黑客活动，同时反对出于政治目的散布网络安全的虚假信息。美国长期以来对全球进行了系统的网络攻击。与此同时，美国出于地缘政治目的，多次拉拢地区国家，以“网络安全”为借口向中国泼脏水。中国对此强烈不满、坚决反对。我们同时奉劝有关国家不要充当地缘政治工具，沦为美国政府散布中国“网络攻击”虚假信息的帮凶。Lin said in response that China has always opposed and cracked down on hacking activities in accordance with the law, while opposing the spreading of false information about cybersecurity for political purposes.The US has long conducted systematic cyberattacks against the world, Lin said. At the same time, driven by political and geopolitical motives, the US has repeatedly rallied regional countries and used cybersecurity as a pretext to smear China. China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposes such moves.“We also urge relevant countries not to serve as geopolitical tools, becoming accomplices in the US government’s dissemination of false information about so-called China’s cyberattacks,” Lin said.