Iran strikes US bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait after fresh US attacks

The Iranian armed forces said early Tuesday they launched missile and drone strikes on US bases in Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait in response to fresh US attacks on southern Iran.



In a statement carried by its official outlet Sepah News, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said the United States carried out overnight airstrikes on coastal facilities and several military sites in southern Iran following what it described as Washington's Monday night "defeat" in the Strait of Hormuz.



In a separate statement, the IRGC accused the US military of attempting to escort several vessels through an "illegal" route in the Strait of Hormuz. It said two supertankers that allegedly switched off their navigation systems, ignored repeated Iranian warnings and entered a mined route were struck.



The IRGC said its naval and aerospace forces targeted the US military's Juffair base and the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, and hit weapons depots, fuel storage facilities, communications and radar systems, troop accommodations and a command center for unmanned surface vessels.



It also said ballistic missiles struck US positions at an air base in Jordan used to launch attacks against Iran, while stressing that Iran harbors no hostility toward Jordan or its people.



Separately, Iran's army said it targeted a "hostile" US vessel with cruise missiles and launched drone strikes on US military facilities in Kuwait. It said the attacks hit communications systems, fuel depots, Patriot air defense systems, air traffic control facilities and an ammunition depot in response to attacks on Iranian military sites and continued US aggression.



Meanwhile, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a post on X early Tuesday that its forces "completed its latest wave of strikes against Iran at 10:15 p.m. ET" on Monday (0215 GMT on Tuesday). It said the five-hour operation targeted military facilities in Bushehr, Chabahar, Jask, Konarak, Abu Musa and Bandar Abbas with precision munitions to degrade Iran's ability to attack commercial shipping.



Iran tightened restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz on Feb. 28, barring vessels linked to Israel and the United States following their joint strikes on Iranian territory.



The latest escalation came after days of clashes between Iran and the United States despite a peace memorandum signed on June 18 under which the two sides were expected to begin negotiations within 60 days toward a final agreement.



US media reported Monday that President Donald Trump had formally notified Congress that the United States had resumed military operations against Iran.

